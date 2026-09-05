Localized ceasefire takes effect at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA

BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. A localized ceasefire has taken effect at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to enable power line repairs, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

"Another IAEA-brokered localized ceasefire has taken effect to enable power line repairs necessary for the restoration of off-site power to the Zaporozhye NPP after a long outage," the statement reads.

"Due to military activity on the northern side of the Dnieper River, the plant lost the connection to its sole remaining power line - the 330 kilovolt Ferosplavnaya-1 - on August 20. Since then, the ZNPP has depended on emergency diesel generators to cool its six reactors and spent fuel pools. The plant is now running low on diesel fuel reserves and faces a possible station blackout within days unless off-site power is restored or more fuel reserves can be transported to the site, located in an active war zone," the document added.

Under the temporary ceasefire around the damaged power line, Ukrainian technicians will begin power line repairs later today following demining of the area, Grossi said, adding that both sides had been engaging constructively with the IAEA for the sake of nuclear safety and security. An IAEA team will monitor the repairs during the ceasefire.

ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS earlier that the situation at the plant remained tense as the facility had completely lost power and was relying on generators, while its power units required stable electricity supplies for safety and cooling.