More than twenty foreign delegations take part in Fleet 2026 defense show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. More than 20 foreign delegations, including Egypt, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Myanmar and, for the first time, Seychelles, are taking part in the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026 in Kronstadt, TASS reports.

Bilateral meetings are planned between Fleet Admiral Alexander Moiseev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, and representatives of a number of countries.

The International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026 is being held from June 10 to 14, 2026. TASS is its strategic media partner.