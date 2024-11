BELGOROD, November 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s drone attack has killed a civilian in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The region’s civilian population has once again come under attack. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a targeted drone attack on the Kiselyov farming community. An explosive device detonated, killing a man," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor expressed condolences to the man’s family and friends.