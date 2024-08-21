US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered eight violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, eight violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace use regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets. Also, the same pair of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition violated Syria’s airspace three times," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.