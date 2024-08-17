MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed 10 HIMARS rockets, two Hammer bombs and 35 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"The air defenses downed two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 10 US-made HIMARS rockets and 35 drones, including 10 outside the special military operation zone," the statement said.

Battlegroup Center

The central battlegroup has repelled an attack by Ukraine’s Lyut assault brigade and defeated six enemy brigades, wiping out up to 420 enemy servicemen over the past 24 hours, the military said.

"The battlegroup Center occupied more favorable lines, defeated Ukraine’s 32nd, 53rd, 100th, 150th mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades and the 111th territorial defense brigade near Toretsk, Artyomovo, Novgorodskoye, Zhelannoye, Kalinovo and Novoyekonomicheskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic. The counterattack of the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police was repelled," the statement said.

Battlegroup North

The northern battlegroup has defeated four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region, eliminating over 150 enemy servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Volchansk and Liptsovsk areas, the battlegroup North defeated the manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 43rd mechanized, 82nd, 92nd assault brigades and the 36th marine brigade near Liptsy, Izbitskoye, Bely Kolodez and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. A counterattack by an assault group of the 57th motorized infantry brigade was repelled," the ministry said.

According to it, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 150 servicemen, four vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, Polonez and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and Plastun electronic reconnaissance complex.

Battlegroup West

The western battlegroup wiped out up to 580 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed three US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles, the ministry said.

"The battlegroup West took more favorable lines and positions, defeated Ukraine’s 14th, 30th, 44th, 67th mechanized brigades, the 110th and 117th territorial defense brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka of the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye of the Lugansk People's Republic and Torskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian forces repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 116th mechanized and 44th airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East

The eastern battlegroup has improved its frontline positions over the past 24 hours, defeated the enemy's two brigades' manpower and equipment, and repelled one counterattack, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup East improved its frontline positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 123rd territorial defense brigade near Prechistovka and Neskuchnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian forces also repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 72nd mechanized brigade. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 105 servicemen, eight vehicles and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

The southern battlegroup wiped out up to 680 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the military reported.

"The battlegroup South also improved tactical positions, defeating the manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 23rd, 54th mechanized, 56th, 59th motorized infantry, 144th infantry, 10th mountain assault, 46th and 81st airmobile brigades near Serebryanka, Seversk, Ivano-Daryevka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Maximilianovka and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

The battlegroup Dnepr has defeated three Ukrainian brigades over the day, wiping out up to 75 servicemen, the statement said.

"The battlegroup Dnepr defeated the formations of Ukraine’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigades and the 126th territorial defense brigade near Malaya Tokmachka, Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 75 servicemen, four vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a Gvozdika 122mm howitzer. A field ammunition depot was destroyed," the ministry said.

Special military operation progress

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 bomber and three military helicopters, the Defense Ministry said.

"Russian forces destroyed a Su-24 bomber and three Air Forces helicopters, including two Mi-8 and a Mi-17, at airfields, as well as two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, four launchers and two radar stations AN/MPQ-65 of the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, a launcher and radar station TRML-4D of the German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, and a launcher of the C-125 anti-aircraft missile system. Four depots of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 157 areas were hit," the statement said.