DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired almost 100 rounds of ammunition at residential areas of the DPR in 24 hours, the military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region reported.

It was noted that a total of 14 shelling incidents were recorded in the Donetsk direction and 19 in the Gorlovka direction.

"We have information about the death of one civilian and the injury of 17 civilians," the local Investigative Committee of Russia said.