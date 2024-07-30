Russia’s two Tu-95MS aircraft perform scheduled flight over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Two Tupolev-95MS strategic bombers have performed a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Two missile-armed Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force's long-range aviation have carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the international waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted more than 10 hours," the Defense Ministry said.

Escort fighters Su-35S and Su-30SM provided support.

"At certain stages of the route the strategic bombers were escorted by foreign fighters," the Defense Ministry added.

The flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean," the Defense Ministry said.