Zaporozhye nuke plant operates in normal mode after Ukrainian shelling

MELITOPOL, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s shelling of Energodar where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located has caused no casualties or destruction and the nuke station operates in normal mode, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS on Monday.

"The shelling has stopped. There are no casualties or destruction. The station operates in normal mode," the spokeswoman said.

The Energodar administration said on its Telegram channel earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian army was shelling the town.