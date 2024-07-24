Taiwan’s readiness to be Washington’s pawn endangers the island — China State Council

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan pushes the island to danger by fawning before the United States, says Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China.

"The DPP is ready to be a pawn, stubbornly relying on the UN in its quest for independence," she said. According to the diplomat, the local administration "unscrupulously relies on external forces and caters to them," but "a pawn will be sacrificed" in the end, and the DPP will "subject Taiwan to danger and inflict serious harm to Taiwanese compatriots."

The US recognizes the "one China" principle, but constantly provokes Beijing by sending official delegations to Taiwan and by shipping weapons to the island, which China considers one of its provinces.