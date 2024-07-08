Vice Admiral Lipilin appointed Russia’s Baltic Fleet commander — source

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Vice Admiral Sergey Lipilin has been appointed as commander of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, a source in naval circles told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, Vice Admiral Lipilin has been appointed as commander of the Baltic Fleet," the source said, replying to a corresponding question.

Before his new appointment, Lipilin held the post of the Baltic Fleet first deputy commander.

Another source told TASS that previous Baltic Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov had been appointed as Russian Navy deputy commander-in-chief.