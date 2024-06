BELGOROD, June 22. /TASS/. The missile alert was once again announced in Belgorod and the Belgorod region, the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Several explosions were heard in the city, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"The missile danger alert was once again announced in Belgorod and the Belgorod region," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the TASS correspondent, the sounds of explosions were heard simultaneously with the alert being announced.