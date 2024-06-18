Russian Navy to get 12 warships by end of year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will receive 12 warships, including blue-water ships and nuclear submarines, by the end of 2024, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"According to this year plan, we are implementing the program of 50 various ships, vessels, boats. The main ones are 1st rank ships, distant sea zone warships, and nuclear submarines. This year we hope to receive twelve such warships," he told journalists adding the Knyaz Pozharsky SSBN is among them.

The Navy plans to complete the trials and accept small missile ships, which are tested in the Baltic and Caspian Seas this year.

"It is important to note that we plan to compete the construction and trials of patrol ships also of the ice class. There are four submarines, including two nuclear ones," he said.

The Russian Navy received 40 surface warships and 24 submarines in the past ten years. Only three submarines were supplied a decade before.