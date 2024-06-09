Houthis say they attacked two commercial vessels in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, June 9. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked the Norderney and MSC Tavvishi commercial vessels in the Arabian Sea, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni naval forces, unmanned aircraft and missile troops conducted two joint operations in the Red Sea against the Norderney and MSC Tavvishi ships belonging to companies, which violated the ban on the passage to the ports in occupied Palestine," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.