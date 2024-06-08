US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria registered 14 violations of the country’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Maj. Gen. Yury Popov, said.

"In the past 24 hours, 14 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone. They were committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters and four pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," Popov said.

Besides, eight violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered in the reported period. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.