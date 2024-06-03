Russia could respond with greater force to strikes with US weapons — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 3. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said strikes into Russia with US long-range weapons are extremely dangerous as they represent an evident escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and could prompt Russia to respond with greater force.

"What will be the consequences of this?" he said at a meeting with residents in the Hungarian town of Kaposvar ahead of European Parliament election, according to the MIT news agency. "The only question is whether they will fire back as much as before or more."

"So, the train of war has departed the penultimate station and rushing here. The next stop is the final stop, and the question is whether it will get there, or whether someone will step on the emergency brake so that the train stops on an open track," the minister said.

According to the foreign minister, there is still a chance to stop the extremely dangerous developments that could turn into a military clash between Western countries and Russia. "The emergency brake will be used on June 9, and it is European voters that can step on it," Szijjarto said.

He urged people to support in the European Parliament election the candidates that represent the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which calls for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and opposes arms supplies to Kiev.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 31 that President Joe Biden had given permission to use US weapons for strikes inside Russia.