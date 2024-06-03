CSTO parliamentarians label AI as new vulnerability for international security

ALMATY, June 3. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) considers artificial intelligence (AI) to be a new factor of vulnerability for the international security system and stresses that consideration of the issues of regulation and application of AI should be carried out under UN auspices, according to a statement adopted at the CSTO PA meeting in Almaty.

The document notes that the organization's MPs share the concern about "the transformation of AI as a type of information and communication technology into a new factor of vulnerability of the international security system - from destructive influence on mass consciousness, provoking conflict potential in society to interference in the operation of critical infrastructure of states and security systems."

In this regard, the parliamentarians advocated regulated, safe and controlled development and use of AI technologies. "We proceed from the fact that consideration of the issues of international regulation of the development and use of AI in the civil field should be carried out under the auspices of the UN in an interstate format, based on due consideration of the interests of all countries of the world," the statement reads.

The parliamentarians also urged to "actively introduce and use the achievements of the CSTO member states in the field of AI.".