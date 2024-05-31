Batch supplies of FPV-drone Ghoul to Central Military District begin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The FPV-drone Ghoul has begun to batch-produced and supplied to the troops of the Central Military District, the manufacturer has told TASS.

"We have received substantial support from Vladimir Yakushev, the presidential representative in the Urals Federal District. He largely takes the credit for the project’s success and for making the UAVs available to the army. They are already being used in the special military operation in Ukraine," the manufacturer said.

The presidential representative also provides support for a training center, which instructs specialists in using the drone and also in basic engineering and medical skills.

The Ghoul FPV-drone was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023. The UAV has since proved very effective in combat: it destroyed boats with a landing party on the Dnieper and fortifications, dugouts and enemy strongholds. This year it hit a US-made Abrams tank, several Bradley BMPs and other Ukrainian armored vehicles.