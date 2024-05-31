Russian air crews participate in joint military exercise with Belarus

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Air crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces participated in a joint exercise with the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Crews of Su-30SM multirole fighter jets, Su-24 tactical bombers, as well as of Mi-24 and Mi-8 army aviation helicopters participated in a joint tactical flight training with the personnel of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defence Forces," the ministry said. "As part of the exercise, the crews practiced using aircraft armaments against designated targets."

The joint tactical exercise was carried out on the territory of Belarus between May 27 and 31.