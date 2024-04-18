Russian, Tajik troops wrap up joint anti-terror drills in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian and Tajik troops completed their joint anti-terror drills at a mountainous practice range in Tajikistan, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The joint bilateral exercise of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan at the Kharb-Maidon mountainous and desert training ground in the Khatlon Region of Tajikistan has come to an end," the ministry said in a statement.

During the drills that kicked off on April 15, the military contingents from both countries practiced training units to accomplish objectives on mountainous terrain, exercising command and control of troops in protecting the state border and destroying infiltrated outlawed armed gangs, it said.