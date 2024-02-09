Baltic Fleet’s helicopter pilots practice firing unguided missiles near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, February 9. /TASS/. Crews of Mi-24 attack helicopters and multi-purpose Mi-8 naval aviation helicopters of the Baltic Fleet have conducted tactical exercises at a training range near Kaliningrad to fly about 20 sorties to practice the use of weapons, hitting fortifications, strongholds and other facilities of a hypothetical enemy with missiles, the fleet’s press service has said.

"Helicopter pilots practiced the use of air-launched weapons against surface targets at a range of 500 meters to 3,000 meters from minimum and medium altitudes, providing fire support for units of the fleet's coastal forces," the news release said. "Strikes on targets were carried out by single helicopters or pairs of helicopters with 80-mm unguided missiles S-8".

The press service noted that a special emphasis was on low-altitude flights along specified routes over rugged terrain in bad weather and amid countermeasures by enemy defenses. Tactics and methods based on combat experience gained during the special military operation were used extensively.

Attack helicopter Mi-24 is able to destroy armored and unarmored, small and area ground and surface, low-speed and low-flying air targets of the enemy, as well as its manpower on the frontline and in tactical depth and to accompany troops on the march and during operations deep inside enemy defenses. Also, Mi-24 helicopters can be used for conducting reconnaissance and surveillance, mining terrain or adjusting fire and for other tasks.

Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters can be used for fire support, suppression of fire emplacements, the airlifting of paratroopers, ammunition, weapons, cargo, food, and medicine, and evacuation of the wounded and killed.