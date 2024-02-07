Serp anti-drone system to be elaborated for seaborne deployment

RIYADH, February 7. /TASS/. The Serp anti-drone system will be elaborated further for deployment and use on board of ships and at marine platforms, a spokesperson of Vektor company told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024.

"There are certain requirements to devices operating on board of ships and in water areas. Our products [anti-drone systems - TASS] are certainly capable of providing port infrastructure coverage. As regards the deployment of the Serp complex on board of vessels, negotiations are underway with customs on follow-up efforts to meet requirements to items placed on board of ships and floating devices resistant to operation in the marine environment," the spokesperson noted.

Anti-drone systems are endeavored to be as versatile as possible for the opportunity of using them in different conditions to meet requirements of customers, the spokesperson stressed.