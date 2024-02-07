Russian Armed Forces provide secure rotation for IAEA inspectors posted to ZNPP

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian military has provided a secure rotation for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On February 7, the Russian Armed Forces ensured that the regular rotation of IAEA inspectors at the ZNPP was conducted securely," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, a ceasefire near the village of Kamenskoye, through which the inspectors’ route passed, had been established beforehand.

As a preliminary measure, Defense Ministry sappers demined the road, which had been filled with unexploded ordnance left by Ukrainian forces.

Russian servicemen worked to ensure the safety of IAEA staff not only during the transition, but also during their transportation to the plant. According to the ministry, a group of four IAEA experts arrived at the ZNPP.