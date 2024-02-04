Russia rolls out newest anti-drone mini-missile at exhibition in Riyadh

RIYADH, February 4. /TASS/. The High Precision Weapons Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) for the first time abroad has presented its new small-scale missile for the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system designated to fight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a TASS correspondent reported from the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

The missile is exhibited at the company’s stand along with other missiles for Pantsyr. Its technical specifications have not been disclosed.

The World Defense Show 2024 is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 4-8.