Kiev ready to commit any crime to achieve self-serving goals — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to commit any crime in order to achieve its own self-serving goals and does not shy away from exterminating its own citizens, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The Kiev authorities do not shy away from exterminating their own citizens. Thus, last week, a Russian transport plane carrying Ukrainian servicemen subjected to exchange was attacked and downed from Ukrainian territory. This indicates the shameless nature of actions of Kiev, which is ready to resort to any crime in order to achieve its self-serving goals," he said during the meeting with the Russian Armed Forces top staff.

Shoigu underscored that Russian battlegroups continue to perform missions, set by the Commander-in-Chief.