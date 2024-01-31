Russian-Chinese military cooperation developing apace on all tracks — defense minister

MOSCOW, January 31./TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are developing military cooperation along all trajectories, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Russian-Chinese relations in the military sphere are developing steadily in all areas. We conduct joint tactical and combat training activities on a regular basis on land, at sea and in the air, successfully practicing combat training tasks of various complexity," Shoigu said during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, which took place via video conference call on Wednesday.

At the same time, Shoigu emphasized that the actions of Russia and China "are not directed against third countries." "We, unlike some Western countries, are not creating military blocs," the Russian defense minister stressed.

Shoigu also said that he was looking forward to "close, productive cooperation" with his Chinese counterpart. "I am convinced that today's talks will help to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the defense sector," Shoigu noted.