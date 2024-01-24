Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The agreement of military cooperation between Russia and Ecuador does not allow the transfer of military products to a third party without a prior Russian consent, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln.

"We take note of reports about intentions of leaders of the Republic of Ecuador to implement the transfer of armament and materiel of Russian production to the US without receiving a relevant authorization of the Russian Federation," the Service informed. "We would like to stress that in accordance with Article 4 of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Ecuador on Military Technical Cooperation of November 27, 2008, the transfer of military products received as a result of bilateral military-technical cooperation to a third party is unacceptable without a prior written consent of the Russian Federation," the Service informed. Supply contracts contain similar requirements, the Service added.