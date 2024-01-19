Militants eliminated in Pakistan plotted terror attack in Iran — agency

DUBAI, January 19. /TASS/. The Jaish al-Zolm (Army of Injustice in Arabic) terrorist group, whose camps in Pakistan were targeted by Iran, were plotting a large-scale terror attack on eastern Iran, the IRNA news agency reported, citing a source.

"The Jaish al-Zolm terrorist group set up camps deep in the Pakistani mountains to train militants and, according to intelligence data, were plotting a large-scale terror attack on Iran’s eastern regions," the unnamed source was quoted as saying. According to the source, as soon as the terrorists demonstrated increased activity a strike was dealt on their positions.

On January 16, Iran struck two Jaish al-Zolm headquarters in Pakistan with missiles and drones. The Pakistani foreign ministry condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s airspace, which could result in serious consequences.

On January 18, the Pakistani foreign ministry said that in the course of an anti-terrorist operation the country’s armed forces had delivered strikes on extremists’ shelters in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. According to local authorities, nine people, including four children, were killed.