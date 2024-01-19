Belarusian military doctrine views nuclear weapons deployment as forced measure

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Belarus’ updated Military Doctrine views the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to the country as a forced measure of strategic deterrence, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus is seen as an important part of deterrence efforts to prevent potential adversaries from unleashing an act of armed aggression against Belarus. It is a forced measure," he pointed out at a briefing in Minsk.

The Belarusian defense minister noted that the focus of the updated doctrine was on deterrence against armed conflicts. "This involves efforts to build a system of relations capable of preventing conflicts between countries, maintaining a balance between the national interests of Belarus and other nations, as well as of ensuring stability and peaceful co-existence," Khrenin stressed.

"I once again declare to everyone that we have no enemies. We don’t look at anyone when developing our policies and we have no intention of adapting to anyone. We only respect the interests of our peoples and mutual allied obligations. These are the only factors that all our decisions and actions are based on, both at the national level and within the Union State [of Belarus and Russia]," the Belarusian defense chief emphasized. He added that the Belarusians "are ready to protect their country with all forces and means, particularly through cooperation with our military allies in the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization."

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would place its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s request, the way the US had long been doing on the territory of its allies. Russia handed an Iskander missile system over to Minsk, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and assisted the country in re-equipping Belarusian aircraft to be able to carry special munitions. Belarusian missile launchers and pilots underwent training in Russia. Putin said on June 16, 2023, that the first Russian nuclear warheads had already been delivered to Belarus and the entire batch would be deployed by the end of the year. On June 23, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that a significant part of the warheads planned to be delivered had already arrived in the country.

On March 6, 2023, the Belarusian Security Council ordered the Defense Ministry to start drafting a new Military Doctrine "in light of a changing military and strategic situation." The draft Military Doctrine will be submitted for approval to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which is expected to hold its next meeting in late April. The current Military Doctrine of Belarus was approved in July 2016.