Raduga pledges to fulfil 2024 arms order in six months

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Raduga Design Bureau pledged to fulfil the 2024 arms procurement order in six months and switch to 2025 plan, the Defense Ministry said.

"In principle, we shall fulfil some elements of the arms procurement order in the first half of the year and switch to 2025 plan," it quoted Raduga CEO Sergey Bogatikov as saying.

The bureau has doubled the workforce, procured new tools, expanded production premises, and introduced 12-hour working shifts. It switched to round-the-clock operation and increased the output of precision missiles several times. In some parameters, there has been an eight-fold growth since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, he said.

Raduga produces guided air-to-surface missiles for strategic and frontline aviation, as well as warships. The missiles have proved efficiency in combat actions.