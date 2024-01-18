Russian servicemen deliver humanitarian aid to Syrian residents

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties and Refugee Affairs in Syria has delivered humanitarian cargoes to residents of one of the settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian servicemen delivered about 300 food kits to teachers and service personnel of the Al Saade High School, as well as to low-income families. Each kit contains up to 10 kilograms of food: flour, rice, tea, sugar and vegetable oil. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo was over 3,300 kilograms," the ministry said, adding that the action took place in the Afra settlement of the Damascus governorate.

A medical center was also deployed as part of the humanitarian action. "Military doctors of the Russian battlegroup examined local residents in need of treatment. The patients received the necessary medicines and treatment recommendations," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, more than 3,650 humanitarian actions were carried out as part of the work of the The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties and Refugee Affairs in Syria.

More than 7,753 tons of food, bottled water and basic necessities have been delivered and distributed to Syria's most vulnerable residents.