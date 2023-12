MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. A patrol motorboat of the Black Sea Fleet has eliminated a maritime drone heading to Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On December 30, about 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7 a.m. GMT - TASS), in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, an unmanned aerial vehicle of Ukraine’s navy heading toward the Crimean Peninsula was detected. The target was eliminated using standard weapons of a Black Sea Fleet patrol motorboat," the military agency said.