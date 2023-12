MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation and artillery, have delivered a strike on manpower and hardware from two Ukrainian brigades, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"During active actions, supported by army aviation and the artillery fire, a strike was delivered on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades near the villages of Sinkovka and Berestovoye," he said.