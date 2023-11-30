Russian air defense forces down five Ukrainian drones in LPR

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have downed five Ukrainian drones in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Sergey Zybinsky, a spokesman for the Russian Battlegroup West, told TASS.

"Air defense units used a Tor system to shoot down five unmanned aerial vehicles, including four Fury and one Leleka-100 drones, near Melovakta, Zhitlovka, Zaliman, and Petrovsky," he said.

According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s motorized rifle unit, supported by mortars, repelled a counterattack by assault brigades of the Ukrainian 57th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement Liman Pervy in the Kharkov Region and heavy flamethrower systems hit Ukrainian manpower in shelters near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region.

Apart from that, in his words, Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry carriers, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two Hamvee armored vehicles.