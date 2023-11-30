US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace nine times in past day

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area nine times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16, and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, nine times during the day."

According to Kulit, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, three shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Idlib governorate, and two in the Latakia governorate.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operation and delivered 5.6 tons of food to the settlements of Rashwaniya in the al-Hasakah governorate and al-Tabiya in the Der ez-Zor governorate.