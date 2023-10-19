Russia’s Sukhoi-27 prevent British planes from violating state border over Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Two Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jets were scrambled in response to an approach of an RC-135 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two multirole fighters Typhoon of the British Air Force to the Russian state border, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

On October 19, 2023, Russian airspace monitoring means detected three air targets over the Black Sea approaching the state border. To identify the air targets and prevent a violation of the state border two Sukhoi-27 fighter jets were scrambled, the Defense Ministry said.

The targets were identified as an RC-135 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two UK Air Force Typhoon multirole fighters.

As the Russian fighter jets approached, the foreign warplanes performed a U-turn away from Russia’s state border. The Russian planes aircraft returned safely to base. There was no violation of Russia’s state border, the Defense Ministry stressed.

The Russian fighter jets performed the flight in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over international waters and without crossing air routes or committing a dangerous rapprochement with foreign aircraft.