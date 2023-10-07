Air defense systems take down Ukrainian S-200 missile during attempted attack on Crimea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted to attack targets in Russia with a re-equipped S-200 missile which was taken down by air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"On October 7, about 6 p.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted a terror attack on Crimea with an S-200 surface-to-air missile re-equipped into a strike weapon. Russian air defense systems have timely detected the Ukrainian missile and eliminated it in the air," the military agency said.

On October 6, Ukraine attempted a drone attack on Russian facilities, the drone was destroyed by the Black Sea fleet air defense systems 10 km away from Crimea.