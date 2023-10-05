Poland deploys missile defense system over Warsaw for first time — defense chief

TASS, October 5. The Polish armed forces have deployed a missile defense system over Warsaw for the first time in the country’s history, Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Polish TV.

"Warsaw is being equipped with missile defense for the first time in history," he said, recalling that previously the Polish capital was covered only by air defense systems.

Blaszczak emphasized that the security of the skies above Warsaw will be ensured by the US Patriot system. "Combat duty will commence from tomorrow," he added.

In 2018, Poland signed a contract with the United States to purchase US-made Patriot missiles for the Wisla national missile defense system that Warsaw has been developing. The two phases of this program call for Poland's acquisition of 16 launchers, 208 missiles, and four radar stations. An agreement was also signed for the purchase of 138 launchers and more than 1,000 missiles for the Narew short-range missile defense/air defense system. The main goal of this system is to cover troops and facilities in the area of combat operations and air bases, as well as to augment the Wisla medium-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile firing systems at low heights.