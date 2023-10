MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the Kleshcheyevka area of the Donetsk People's Republic over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian air force in the area of the Kleshcheyevka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," it said.