MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, and the 12th brigade of the Azov paramilitary group (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the area of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic and Serebryanskoye Forestry in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, competent actions of units of the battlegroup Center, air strikes and artillery fire rebuffed three attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade in the area of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic and Serebryanskoye Forestry," it said.

Also, manpower and military hardware of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were hit in the area of Torskoye in the DPR and Serebryanskoye Forestry. As a result, more than 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks were destroyed and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the Krasny Liman area.