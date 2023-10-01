Russian troops repel ten Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area in past day

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have repelled ten attacks of the Ukrainian army and territorial defense units near Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnogorovka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup South, supported by air and artillery fire, repelled ten attacks by assault groups of the 110th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as the 118th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnogorovka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses in that area in the past day amounted to more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded," the ministry said.