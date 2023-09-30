Ukrainian army loses up to 430 troops in Donetsk area – Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area in the past day, eliminating up to 430 enemy troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup South, backed by artillery units and aircraft, repelled seven Ukrainian attacks near Kleshcheyevka, Maryinka, Vodyanoye and Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads. "Up to 430 Ukrainian troops were either killed or wounded in the area in the past 24 hours," the ministry added.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian troops defeated Ukrainian forces near Bogdanovka and Kurdyumovka in the DPR; the Ukrainian army lost four armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles.

"A US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, were hit," the statement said.