MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South aviation has delivered strikes on Ukrainian personnel and equipment in 25 districts, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili told TASS.

"The battlegroup’s aviation has delivered strikes on manpower and military hardware in 25 districts," the military official said. According to him, the adversary lost an infantry fighting vehicle, two MLRS combat vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer, an AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery system, five 120mm mortars, 11 vehicles and eight drones.

The spokesman also noted that Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems hit the adversary’s troops in the vicinity of Predtechino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).