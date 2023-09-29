{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces pound right bank to stop Ukrainian units from crossing Dnieper — politician

This was announced by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov

MELITOPOL, September 29. /TASS/. Russian forces are delivering preemptive strikes on targets on the western bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region so as to complicate the Ukrainian armed forces’ preparations for crossing the river and advancing, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS.

Rogov commented on reports that the Ukrainian military was plotting an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions in early October.

"Regarding the Kherson area, it is exactly for this purpose that now our missile strikes and aircraft are being engaged," he said, adding that the strikes are continually targeting Berislav and Kazatsky on the other bank, opposite Novaya Kakhovka.

"This is the work aimed at preventing the enemy’s attempts to mount an offensive, to cross the Dnieper and to redeploy their reinforcements, along with other actions," Rogov said.

A source close to the authorities told TASS earlier that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had agreed with his British and American handlers to mount an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas in early October. A major grouping of Ukrainian marines has been accumulated in the Nikolayev region in order to cross the Dnieper River, and simultaneously, according to the source, it is planned to try to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian, South Sudanese defense ministers discuss cooperation projects
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his South Sudanese counterpart Chol Thon Balok to discuss promising cooperation projects and exchange views on regional security issues
Read more
Russia’s draft UNSC presidential statement suggests calling for Nord Stream investigation
The draft statement, obtained by TASS, says that "the Security Council condemns in the strongest terms the act of terrorism against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in September 2022"
Read more
Conscripted soldiers completing service to be discharged on time, released to return home
Traditionally, the fall conscription call-up of draftees begins on October 1 after a relevant presidential decree is issued, usually in late September
Read more
FACTBOX: History of Nagorno-Karabakh
The population is currently ordered to consider the reintegration conditions proposed by Baku and decide on their own whether to stay
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 11 Ukrainian drones above Kaluga, Kursk regions
On-duty air defense units destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: one above the Kaluga Region and ten above the Kursk region, the ministry said
Read more
Egypt may get Russian equipment for Mistral warships — Defense Ministry
Russian specialists in France have alreeady started dismantling the equipment
Read more
Russia - Latin America parliamentary conference to open in Moscow
More than 200 participants are to take part, including parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats
Read more
Hungarian prime minister sees no possibility of Ukraine joining EU
The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it would not support Ukraine's aspiration to join the EU until the Kiev authorities restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, in particular the right to use their native language
Read more
Putin gives his best wishes to special op fighters from Chechnya at meeting with Kadyrov
In response, Ramzan Kadyrov assured that the head of state's order would be carried out 100%
Read more
Aircraft manufacturers hand over serial Su-57, Su-35S to Russia’s Aerospace Force
Denis Manturov noted that the issues of meeting the demand of the Russian Armed Forces for reliable and highly efficient equipment were being resolved in a timely manner
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian defense chief reveals Ukraine's military losses over past month
Sergey Shoigu announced plans to improve the combat capabilities of the country’s airborne troops as well as the Eastern and Southern military districts
Read more
Infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
He gave no further details
Read more
Poland leads in numbers of mercenaries killed in Ukraine, Russian top brass says
In total, our lists, as of June 17, 2022, include mercenaries and weapons operation specialists from 64 countries
Read more
Putin met with Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, Kremlin spokesman says
The LNA said that on his visit to Russia Haftar held talks on the state of affairs in Libya
Read more
Kiev loses over 50 servicemen in Russian strike on Ukrainian assault groups
One 122mm mortar was destroyed
Read more
SVR chief puts West’s 'dreams' of strategically defeating Russia to rest
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that Russia’s dominance in the nuclear sphere was the result of a distinct historical path, brilliant fundamental discoveries and technological development
Read more
Russia does not support Armenia’s intent to sign Rome Statute — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this decision by Armenian authorities is "extremely hostile" with regard to Russia
Read more
Russia to help South Sudan with security matters — Putin
The Russian leader underlined that relations between the countries are developing very intensively
Read more
Russian forces carry out accurate strike on Ukrainian positions at Avdeyevka coke plant
According to the uploaded video, direct hits caused a fire
Read more
Moscow format participants to discuss Afghanistan’s security, reconstruction
The Moscow Format comprises Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
Russia warns against speculating on use of nuclear weapons — diplomat
"These are very dangerous games. We are able to deal with existing challenges with the means that we have at our disposal. Our defense industry is growing," Konstantin Gavrilov noted
Read more
Russia says Sofia’s decision to transfer S-300 missiles to Kiev violates international law
It is noted that the USSR and then Russia built military-technical cooperation with Bulgaria on the principles of mutual respect and trust
Read more
Russia’s 1st two Avangard hypersonic missile systems to assume combat duty — source
Work is underway to prepare and place the missiles into silos, according to the source
Read more
US Congress lower house green-lights bill to give Kiev another $300 mln in military aid
The bill also stipulates the allocation of $20 mln earmarked for tightening oversight over Ukraine’s expenditure of funds received from the US
Read more
Russia ready to make agreements on Ukraine based on situation on ground — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stated earlier that the longer Kiev delayed talks with Moscow, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement
Read more
Pilot project on digital ruble to be expanded in 2024 — Central Bank Governor
"Here everything is going as planned, we are testing operations, first of all the opening of wallets, transfers between citizens, the payment of purchases via QR codes," Elvira Nabiullina underlined
Read more
Russia investigating London’s hand in staging Bucha events — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow has not received any assistance in this probe "from either of the involved sides"
Read more
China opposes US decision not to invite Russia to APEC summit, envoy says
"As the host country, the US is organizing these events and, under generally accepted international practice, it needs to send invitations to all full and equal APEC members," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui stressed
Read more
Tajikistan objects to some articles of declaration on Afghanistan — Russian envoy
According to Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, all countries has signed off on the Kazan Declaration, except Tajikistan
Read more
Putin permits sale of 100% of Intesa bank
Banca Intesa is the Russian subsidiary bank of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo Group, one of the top banking groups in the euro zone
Read more
Russia backs Latin America’s independence, willing to cooperate with region — Putin
"We have advocated and are still advocating for Latin America to be strong, independent and successful in its unity and diversity," the Russian leader added
Read more
Russia has everything to develop, grow stronger — Putin
The Russian leader drew the attention of regional leaders "to the trust that was displayed by the people" towards the elections
Read more
Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flights
As crews performed flight tasks, they practiced piloting techniques in daylight and at night, the defense ministry added
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Nikolayev, Sumy regions, air raid alert issued
An air raid warning was issued in the two regions
Read more
Kremlin spokesman responds to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about NATO expansion
It is reported that Dmitry Peskov’s comments came after Hillary Clinton addressed Putin by name and said, "you brought it on yourself," when she mentioned the latest NATO expansion on a recent visit to the US State Department
Read more
Ceasefire, cessation of arms supply needed to resolve Ukraine crisis — Chinese Ambassador
Zhang Hanhui added that the Chinese side "always takes the position of peaceful resolution of conflicts"
Read more
Shoigu expects Tactical Missiles Corporation to step up production — Defense Ministry
Sergey Shoigu said he was going to review in detail the new products presented today
Read more
Dialogue with Russia in Ukraine actively discussed out of public view in West — diplomat
In an interview with Le Figaro in late August, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy called for resolving the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations
Read more
Dozens of Ukrainian troops get killed near Maryinka in DPR daily, says POW
A soldier of Ukraine’s 79th airborne assault brigade said that the newly recruited soldiers lacked any training
Read more
Explosion heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev
No details of the incident are known at this point
Read more
Five localities near Russia’s Kursk out of power due to drone attack on substation
"Repairs will begin as soon as it is safe to do so," the region’s Governor Roman Starovoit said
Read more
Putin signs decree allowing Ukrainians to enter Russia visa-free with domestic passports
Additionally, they will be able to cross the border with the diplomatic or service passports, seafarer or aircrewman identification cards
Read more
About 70 Ukrainian military surrender in DPR in past two weeks, says source
Most of them laid down their weapons voluntarily
Read more
Polish side confirms helicopter sortie near Belarusian border
A request to the Polish side confirmed a sortie of the Polish Armed Force helicopter," the spokesman said, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry Telegram channel
Read more
Next year's Paralympic Games in Paris to let Russians in as neutrals
"As a result of the General Assembly’s decision, NPC Russia’s membership rights are suspended for two years (subject to reassessment at the next ordinary General Assembly) with the exception that its athletes (and related support personnel) will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity," the statement says
Read more
Russia serious about other countries’ peace initiatives for Ukraine — envoy
"Unfortunately, everything is hindered by Ukraine's position and the position of its president, Vladimir Zelensky, who, as you know, has issued a decree prohibiting any political negotiations with Russia on the situation in Ukraine," Gennady Gatilov added
Read more
Russia to refrain from deploying new army conscripts to special op zone — Defense Ministry
It is reported that this fall conscript soldiers will be deployed to permanent military bases within Russian territory outside of the special op zone and the four new regions
Read more
Ukrainian military deploys assault unit to Soledar area, Donetsk official says
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian forces replenish their reserves right behind the lines
Read more
Russian peacekeepers deliver 12 tons of humanitarian cargo to Karabakh civilians
They distributed potable water, bread and baby food among those in need
Read more
Press review: Rocky walk to peace begins in Karabakh and DPRK here to stay in nuclear club
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 29th
Read more
Russia to hold nationwide draft for mandatory military service, first time in new regions
According to the senior officer, new conscripts are scheduled to depart from designated assembly points starting from October 16
Read more
EU wages undeclared war on migrants — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya mentioned a series of tragedies, which occurred near the coast of Greece and Italy this year and claimed dozens of lives of people trying to get to Europe
Read more
Discussions about Russian grain exports to Africa with Turkey, Qatar ongoing — diplomat
According to the diplomat, Turkey is fully committed to the implementation of these supplies
Read more
Azerbaijan displeased Armenians leaving Nagorno-Karabakh, no intention to spark exodus
Elchin Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani presidential envoy for special assignments, said it was not Baku's intention to make Armenians flee
Read more
Ukrainian army moves part of troops from Krasny Liman to Artyomovsk — DPR official
Yan Gagin explained that the losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of Artyomovsk had reached several hundred men killed and wounded
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender to Russian forces in Zaporozhye direction
The enemy has already sustained thousands of casualties in the Zaporozhye direction while making attempts at a counteroffensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kazakh president says his country wants to become Eurasia’s ‘key transit hub’
"Noting the company's key role in the development of transport and logistics in Germany, the Head of State welcomed HHLA's decision to open a branch in Kazakhstan," his press service said
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Russia to boycott OSCE Conference on Human Dimension in Warsaw
According to the Russian mission, the North Macedonian chairmanship did not take other members’ opinions into consideration when making decisions on the event’s date, venue and agenda, violating the rules of procedure
Read more
West must not escape responsibility for 'failed Afghan experiment' — Russian envoy
"We are well aware of the Westerners’ other schemes, aimed, it seems, at grabbing the initiative in Afghan affairs away from the region’s powers," Zamir Kabulov noted
Read more
Russian embassy slams London’s sanctions as meddling in Russia’s internal affairs
"We call on the British authorities to display a more sober self-assessment and recognition of the realities that have emerged on the ground, no matter how inconvenient they may be for the countries of the West," the statement reads
Read more
NATO continues activities on buildup of military presence at Russian border — diplomat
On Thursday, the Lithuanian Army command reported that the AWACS planes arrived at the Zoknai airbase to carry out a reconnaissance mission
Read more
Russia concerned that external players trying to activate meddling in Afghanistan — Lavrov
The full-fledged unification of efforts by the countries of the region with the member states of the NATO bloc, according to the minister, "is possible only if the latter fully acknowledge their full responsibility for the baleful results of their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, which ended in a complete fiasco"
Read more
Russia continues to develop relations with African countries — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that today Putin "will hold Russian-South Sudanese talks and then have a working luncheon with President Kiir"
Read more
West seeking ceasefire to flood Ukraine with weapons, says Lavrov
When asked if there were any signs that talks on Ukraine could be launched in the fall, he answered in the negative
Read more
Crimean Bridge closed until 6:00 a.m. Friday
The Russian Transportation Ministry said earlier that the Crimean Bridge would be closed for motor vehicles for a few hours starting on September 28 due to repair work
Read more
Press review: New Black Sea grain deal dead in water and US wants space hotline with China
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 27th
Read more
Around 40 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment destroyed near Artyomovsk — adviser
The equipment included a Western-made YPR infantry fighting vehicle and several Polish Rosomaks, Yan Gagin specified
Read more
Russia fully informed about communication between China, United States — envoy
China’s top diplomat and the White House adviser met for talks in Malta on September 16-17
Read more
Lavrov blames West for ruining Ukraine’s territorial integrity
"When those who developed the Minsk Agreements together with Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that they had in fact misled him as they had not planned to implement the accords, they ruined the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Kremlin stresses importance of developing transport links for Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan
On September 28, NKR President Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree officially dissolving the unrecognized state effective January 1, 2024
Read more
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Read more
Important strategic issues to be discussed during Putin's visit to China — ambassador
"At the summit, our leaders will discuss all current and key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as our strategic interaction in the international arena," Zhang Hanhui said
Read more
Russia releases draft UN Security Council’s presidential statement on Nord Stream
"In accordance with our announcement made during the September 26 UN Security Council session about explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines, we released a draft presidential statement about this terror attack," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
White House steps up meddling in Slovakia as elections draw near — Russian intelligence
According to the statement, Washington "clearly does not want to see another nationally-oriented prime minister [like Hungary’s Viktor Orban] take over in Europe"
Read more
Aliyev vows Azerbaijan to ensure rights, security of Karabakh’s Armenians
"We have already presented Karabakh’s Armenian community with our vision of reintegration," the president said
Read more
Russian forces foil attempts to restore supplies for Ukrainian army across Oskol River
It is reported that the enemy has stepped up the use of aviation and heavy artillery
Read more
NATO authorizes more KFOR troops to address situation in Kosovo
The North Atlantic Council also urged all parties to de-escalate as soon as possible
Read more
Russia’s defense lines turned out to be stronger than West expected — UK defense chief
In his opinion, observers should not expect successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the short-term perspective
Read more
LNA Commander Haftar meets with Putin, Shoigu in Moscow — LNA statement
It is reported that the sides discussed "bilateral relations between the two countries, ways for their strengthening and development, as well as issues that pose mutual interest"
Read more
Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'
Earlier, Justin Trudeau claimed that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS
Read more
Kazakh president says his country ready to become Europe’s partner in natural resources
The head of the state outlined a number of promising areas for mutual cooperation
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose four boats, up to 20 troops as Russia thwarts Dnieper River crossing
It is reported that Battlegroup Dnepr units active in the Kakhovka area opened up a barrage of fire on the sabotage and reconnaissance group, completely wiping it out
Read more
Pakistan mosque blast kills 52, leaves over 50 injured — newspaper
According to the law enforcement, the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber
Read more
Latin American countries against EU attempts to condemn Russia — head of PARLACEN
Latin America, according to Amado Cerrudo Acevedo, "has made clear that it will not allow any condemnation in those associations where our countries are member states," including EuroLat
Read more
US wants various alliances to band together against Russia, China — envoy
Gennady Gatilov points to consolidation of the US military-political alliances, with their obvious political orientation to confront Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang
Read more
Group of countries describes denial of visas to UN delegates as form of repression
The statement was co-authored by Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iran, China, North Korea, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Eritrea
Read more
Russian economy undergoes large-scale transformation — PM Mishustin
According to Mikhail Mishustin, with a stable labor market and high rates of investment, Russia has been able to adjust to new obstacles and quickly return to sustainable growth
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Ukraine asks West for weapons to attack Iranian drone factories
Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities claimed that more than 100 electronic components manufactured by Western companies were detected in the Iranian Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones
Read more
Ukrainian POW says deserters fear for safety of their families
According to the captured Ukrainian serviceman, in rare cases it is possible to strike a deal with a unit commander
Read more
Over 84,000 Karabakh residents forced to move to Armenia
"As of 6:00 a.m., a total of 84,770 displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh entered Armenia," the press service said
Read more
Russia's weapons must be resistant to enemy air defenses, electronic warfare — Medvedev
The politician noted that Russia was actively upgrading its equipment and trying to find ways to counter even the latest Western models with appropriate countermeasures
Read more
Creation of alternative to SWIFT to be discussed within BRICS — Russian minister
According to Anton Siluanov, next year it will be one of the issues on the agenda of this organization’s meeting
Read more
Press review: US parks missile launcher on Baltic Sea island and new Kosovo crisis brewing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 26th
Read more
Russia has no plans for further mobilization — Defense Ministry
"I’d like to stress that the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces has no plans for a further mobilization," Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky told a news briefing ahead of the fall draft that kicks off on October 1
Read more
Press review: Kiev fears US will stop aid and Moscow taking steps to combat fuel crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 28th
Read more
Russian forces deliver strike on arsenal of Ukrainian ground forces
It is reported that the strike was delivered on a command and observation point of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade
Read more
Tests of upgraded high-accuracy missile to continue — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that the new missile had been developed specifically for use in the special military operation zone
Read more
Putin discusses setting up volunteer units for Russia’s special military op
The Russian leader recalled that retired Colonel Andrey Troshev "fought in such a unit for more than a year" so he could be tasked with organizing the military work "in the best possible way"
Read more
Unrecognized Kosovo accuses Serbian tennis star Djokovic of glorifying terrorism
Earlier, Djokovich published on social network a photograph from a memorial service, held in Belgrade’s Temple of Saint Sava to mourn three Serbs recently killed in Kosovo
Read more