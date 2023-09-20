Russian defense minister holds talks with Iranian Security Council chief

DUBAI, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who is currently on a working visit to Tehran, held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

The two parties discussed some aspects of the international and regional agenda, including the latest events in the South Caucasus, Fars News Agency reported. During the meeting, Shoigu and Ahmadian reviewed "the process of developing comprehensive relations between Iran and Russia," and emphasized the need to fight terrorism as well as pointed out the negative effect that the presence of foreign forces has on the region.

A Russian Defense Ministry delegation led by Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with the Islamic republic's military leadership. During the visit, the minister met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Bagheri. On Wednesday, Shoigu visited an exhibition of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), where products of the Iranian military-industrial complex, including missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, were featured.