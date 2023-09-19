Russian defense minister to visit Tehran — agency

TEHRAN, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will make a visit to Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Russian defense chief will meet with several members of the Iranian armed forces’ command, including his counterpart Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani.

The parties are expected to discuss the situation in the region and defense relations between the two countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not announced the visit yet.

On June 28, the news agency said that Chief of the Iranian General Staff Mohammad Bagheri had in a phone call invited Shoigu to visit Iran. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the parties exchanged views on the international situation and regional security, reaffirming their determination to boost dialogue and defense ties.