Russian forces improve strategic positions in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West units have improved their strategic position in the Kupyansk area as a result of intensive actions during the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, as a result of intensive actions, Battlegroup West units have improved their strategic position in responsibility zones. Five counterattacks by units from the adversary’s 30th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades have been deflected. The skillful use of army aviation and artillery caused substantial damage to Ukrainian units," the ministry said in a statement.

The military agency noted that enemy losses amounted up to 400 troops, five armored fighting vehicles, 17 vehicles, 17 artillery guns, seven munitions depots and a multiple launch rocket system.