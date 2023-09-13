NATO exercise in Baltic Sea confirms alliance’s aggressive nature — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance's Northern Coast exercise in the Baltic Sea confirms that NATO is an inherently aggressive military organization, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"NATO exercise Northern Coast 2023, in progress in the Baltic Sea from September 9 to 23 under the command of the German Navy, is officially aimed at practicing what is described as realistic scenarios for the defense of the alliance's northern flanks. Such activity confirms once again that NATO is an aggressive military organization," she said.

Zakharova stated that the North Atlantic Alliance was constantly "in search of enemies" in order to justify its existence.

"It is another example of so-called strange behavior, when NATO efforts are turning the once peaceful Baltic Sea into another region of geopolitical confrontation," Zakharova said.