MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces have repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Krasny Liman area, the enemy lost over 50 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of the battlegroup Center, together with aviation and artillery, repelled an attack by an assault group of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the village of Chervonaya Dibrova, Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement says.

It is noted that the enemy's losses amounted to "over 50 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and a D-30 howitzer."

The Defense Ministry also reported that in the areas of Chervona Dibrova and Kuzmin, the Russian armed forces defeated the manpower and equipment of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.