MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine attempted another fixed-wing drone attack on Russian territory, but the drone was eliminated over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Another Ukrainian regime’s attempt to attack facilities on Russian territory with a fixed-wing drone was thwarted at about 15:00 Moscow time on September 2. The Ukrainian drone was eliminated over the Belgorod Region," the Ministry said.

Three more Ukrainian drones downed over the region were reported earlier on Saturday.

Previously, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that air defense systems downed a drone near the settlement of Golovchino. No one was injured, but windows in one private residence were damaged.