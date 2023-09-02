Russian forces destroy up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen in Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to 60 servicemen of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, coordinated actions of units of the Center group of troops, army aviation strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 5th brigade of the National Guard and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Grigorovka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic over the day," the statement said.